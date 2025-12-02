ARK & TLK Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

ARK & TLK Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $210.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $216.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

