ARK & TLK Investments LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $11,839,824,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,424,705,000 after buying an additional 1,134,678 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $430.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $433.87 and its 200-day moving average is $369.96. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.03.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 82,606 shares of company stock worth $33,554,102 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

