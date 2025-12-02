ARK & TLK Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

ARK & TLK Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

