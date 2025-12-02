Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 209,869 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,869 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $644,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Charter Communications by 24.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.6%

CHTR opened at $196.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.61 and a 200-day moving average of $303.02.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total transaction of $271,416.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,822.28. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $329.56.

Get Our Latest Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.