Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 209,869 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,869 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $644,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Charter Communications by 24.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Trading Down 1.6%
CHTR opened at $196.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.61 and a 200-day moving average of $303.02.
Insider Transactions at Charter Communications
In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total transaction of $271,416.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,822.28. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $329.56.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
