Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 449,802 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,526,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 449,802 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $926,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Home Depot from $497.00 to $423.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. HSBC cut their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $399.00 to $348.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.93.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $357.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.48. The company has a market capitalization of $355.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $436.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

