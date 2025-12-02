Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 53,526 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034,080 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 53,526 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $629,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,963,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,489,675,000 after acquiring an additional 180,596 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,831,447 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,241,000 after purchasing an additional 88,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,730,415,000 after purchasing an additional 734,449 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,338,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,652,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,326,000 after purchasing an additional 400,514 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 1st. HSBC cut their price objective on Autodesk from $388.00 to $379.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.16.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,801.25. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,700. The trade was a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,491. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $305.12 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.06. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

