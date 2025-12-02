Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 894,469 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 56.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,479,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894,469 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $676,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Northland Securities lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.43.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 51,872 shares of company stock valued at $12,801,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $232.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.60. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.96 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

