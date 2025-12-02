Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 116.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,714,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458,093 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $310,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 35.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $109.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.14.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

