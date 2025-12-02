Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,060 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 0.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in McKesson were worth $906,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,614.64. This represents a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McKesson from $816.00 to $914.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $887.69.

NYSE MCK opened at $856.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $810.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $742.71. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $558.13 and a 52 week high of $895.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

