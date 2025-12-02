Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,295 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $305,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,009,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 191,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $50,613,053.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,082.08. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $24,577,509.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,410,476.14. This trade represents a 18.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,065,892 shares of company stock worth $173,869,312. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.20 billion, a PE ratio of 398.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.30.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.