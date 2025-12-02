Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,603,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255,794 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $284,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rogers Communication by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 30.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 176.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Rogers Communication by 148.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 4,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Rogers Communication by 48.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Rogers Communication ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.49%.The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communication from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

