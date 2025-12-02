Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1,812,481 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,228,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,812,481 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Walmart were worth $413,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $5,367,770,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $2,532,331,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9,648.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,486,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,138,000 after buying an additional 11,368,549 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Walmart Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:WMT opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $111.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average of $100.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $746,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,535,221.85. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 136,397 shares of company stock worth $14,285,729 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

