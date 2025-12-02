Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 184,654 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,654 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cintas were worth $284,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $1,877,760,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $925,531,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 516.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,529,000 after buying an additional 715,570 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 90.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,586,000 after acquiring an additional 575,372 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Cintas by 169.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 910,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,235,000 after acquiring an additional 573,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.71.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $185.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.39 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

