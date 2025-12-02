Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 555,018 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 84.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,210,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,018 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $490,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $585.19 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $550.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $219.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total transaction of $2,756,919.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 23,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,956,981.60. The trade was a 16.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total transaction of $229,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,144,420.80. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $30,003,027. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

