Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 994,316 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,781,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 994,316 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $510,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,685,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 745,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,438,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,657,000 after buying an additional 145,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,542,780,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after buying an additional 5,345,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,315,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,574,000 after acquiring an additional 810,938 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.4%

ICE stock opened at $156.70 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.21.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $314,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 44,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,012. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total value of $280,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,293.52. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,338,174. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

