Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,098,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,239,466 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in AT&T were worth $436,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in AT&T by 26,100.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Williams Trading set a $33.00 price objective on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank set a $30.25 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

AT&T Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of T opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

