Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,568,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 173,197 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.9% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,217,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,916,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,275,378,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after acquiring an additional 409,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the sale, the director owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.89.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $200.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.67. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

