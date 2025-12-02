Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,856 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 0.7% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intuit were worth $946,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intuit alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 161.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 270.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.20.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,203 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $631.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $662.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $707.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.