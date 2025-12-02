Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,456,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,094,088 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.1% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,540,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance
Shares of MRK opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $252.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.91%.
Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $720,044.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,475.02. This represents a 25.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.06.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
