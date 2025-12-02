Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.42 Billion Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,664,151 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,903 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.0% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,417,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Adobe by 350.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $322.85 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.58 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.58 and a 200 day moving average of $361.79. The firm has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $465.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.96.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

