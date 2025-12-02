Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $282.43 Million Position in Visa Inc. $V

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 795,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56,939 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Visa were worth $282,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
