Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $286.46 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 980,447 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 207,311 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $286,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 691.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 216,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $303.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.74 and a 200-day moving average of $304.08. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,832.16. This trade represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,351. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

