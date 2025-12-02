Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $356.65 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,442,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,106 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $356,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $1,879,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,595,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,900,000 after acquiring an additional 80,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $247.48 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $263.77.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

