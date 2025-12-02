Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $401.68 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,887,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 482,408 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $401,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 74.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,701,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,328 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $534,777,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,026.60. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,013 shares of company stock valued at $60,599,103. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $220.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.66. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The firm has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

