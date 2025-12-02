Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $496.51 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,362,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,099 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $496,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $1,336,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 501,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,059,000 after acquiring an additional 82,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in Mondelez International by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

Mondelez International stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

