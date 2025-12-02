Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $696.06 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,944,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900,755 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $696,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 284.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 51,126 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Covea Finance increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 16.5% in the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 736,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

