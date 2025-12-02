Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $725.22 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,152,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 778,411 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $725,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,856,340,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $988,822,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 22,618.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $603,876,000 after buying an additional 2,613,083 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,536.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,011,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $232,767,000 after buying an additional 983,855 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after buying an additional 850,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $231.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average of $225.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 price target (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

