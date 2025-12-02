Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $798.13 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 273.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104,747 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $798,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $458,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC upped their target price on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $576.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $590.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.64. The firm has a market cap of $156.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.71. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.