Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $829.34 Million Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,045 shares during the period. Cigna Group comprises 0.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $829,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 86,071.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,110,426,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $727,905,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after buying an additional 1,094,327 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after buying an additional 865,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $387.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.05.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani acquired 4,134 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at $38,201,317.80. This represents a 2.69% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $273.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.02. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.51 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

