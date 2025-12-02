Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $904.52 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,899,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,373 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $904,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.12.

UNH opened at $323.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $292.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.29. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $622.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

