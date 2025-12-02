Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $987.40 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,296,796 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319,131 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 0.7% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $987,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $938,644,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $134,059,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,344,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,029,000 after purchasing an additional 854,924 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,926,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $501,717,000 after purchasing an additional 722,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $172.05 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average of $142.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 32.62%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AEM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.