Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,086,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799,882 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $412,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 332,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,611,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,130,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,118,000 after acquiring an additional 162,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 329.2% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 182,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $95.24 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average is $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.39%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.