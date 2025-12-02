Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $506,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,477,780,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 518.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,383,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $329,733,000 after buying an additional 1,160,275 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,112,886,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total value of $16,767,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 635,014,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,454,306,128.32. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,509,661 shares of company stock worth $351,691,810. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Williams Trading set a $263.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.83.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of TMUS opened at $206.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.41 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.03.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

