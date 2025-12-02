Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. $NTES

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,977,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in NetEase were worth $266,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in NetEase by 266.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 1,189.5% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTES. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on NetEase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NetEase to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $144.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.11. The stock has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $159.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

