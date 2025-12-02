Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,718,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662,309 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $453,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $2,270,157,000. Amundi raised its position in Pfizer by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,928,730,000 after buying an additional 10,198,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,407,000 after buying an additional 9,041,990 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.