Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 1,154,232 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,396,443 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,154,232 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $666,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $8,999,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 51,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4,187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 479,524 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $59,216,000 after purchasing an additional 468,340 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.08.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

