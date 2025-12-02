Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 238,522 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,833,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,522 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,056,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth $1,571,447,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7,676.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,975,000 after buying an additional 2,176,685 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 370.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,653,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,068,000 after buying an additional 2,089,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $218,842,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CME Group by 185.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,182,000 after buying an additional 808,740 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the acquisition, the director owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $263,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,511.23. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,147 shares of company stock valued at $562,079. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $278.99 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.62 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.71.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

