Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 491,005 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,358,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,005 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $523,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $246.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $267.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.63.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

