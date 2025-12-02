Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 791,978 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,365,221 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791,978 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $377,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 197.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $421,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,313 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $225,102,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $203,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $470,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,898 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $297,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Baird R W lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Arete Research set a $192.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $302,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,231.75. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $241,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,359.20. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 134,869 shares of company stock worth $26,878,477 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $202.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.88 and its 200-day moving average is $172.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $203.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

