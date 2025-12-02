Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 838,853 Shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,220,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838,853 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $528,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNV. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $247.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.86.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.3%

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $207.17 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12 month low of $114.81 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The company had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

