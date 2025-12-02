Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 88,186 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 942,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,186 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $366,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 40.3% in the second quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 401,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,234,000 after buying an additional 115,460 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.44.

NYSE:ELV opened at $329.86 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $458.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

