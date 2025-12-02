Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,852,163 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440,223 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $379,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,497,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,566,000 after buying an additional 5,828,296 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,439,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,163,000 after buying an additional 820,250 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Itau Unibanco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.09.
Itau Unibanco Stock Down 1.3%
NYSE ITUB opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.
Itau Unibanco Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3502 per share. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 54.6%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.
Itau Unibanco Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
