Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,306,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898,804 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $395,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 176.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 109,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 69,920 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 42,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $76.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,760.69. This trade represents a 63.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

