Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,594,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $323,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Atlassian by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Atlassian by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $1,338,155.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,381,557. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,342,678.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,112,136.60. This trade represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 596,511 shares of company stock worth $95,225,961. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Mizuho upped their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $151.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of -213.49, a P/E/G ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.89. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

