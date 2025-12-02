Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 41.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,221,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,709,867 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $308,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,631,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,046,442,000 after buying an additional 1,632,247 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 38.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 33,722,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,264,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 83.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,426,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,880 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12,290.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,418,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,760,000 after buying an additional 12,318,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,272,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $436,459,000 after purchasing an additional 290,900 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

