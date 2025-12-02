Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,753,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,278 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 1.0% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,345,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $578.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $654.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $682.14. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $443.21 and a 52 week high of $785.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Phillip Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.86.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

