Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,254,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 618,720 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $537,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $128.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.66. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $164.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,009,464 shares of company stock valued at $293,774,712. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.