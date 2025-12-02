Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,201,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 759,681 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $761,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Fortinet by 401.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

