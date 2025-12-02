Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,097 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in MSCI were worth $424,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,508,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,483,783,000 after acquiring an additional 131,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,298,000 after buying an additional 34,335 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 2.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,008,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 969,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,351,000 after buying an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $547,348,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI opened at $558.52 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $486.73 and a one year high of $642.45. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $562.04 and a 200-day moving average of $563.38.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $793.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.87 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.63%.

MSCI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.90.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.42, for a total transaction of $348,454.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,006.90. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

