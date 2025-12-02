Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,228,911 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,168,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,228,911 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $514,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $6,084,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 164,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,831 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild Redb raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

